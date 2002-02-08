Skip to main content
Enhancing Expenditure Control with a Decentralised Public Sector in Denmark

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/865103764054
Authors
Steen Daugaard
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Daugaard, S. (2002), “Enhancing Expenditure Control with a Decentralised Public Sector in Denmark”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 320, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/865103764054.
