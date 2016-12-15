Skip to main content
Enhancing Economic Flexibility

What Is in It for Workers?
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b8558a5b-en
Authors
Boris Cournède, Oliver Denk, Paula Garda, Peter Hoeller
Tags
OECD Economic Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Cournède, B. et al. (2016), “Enhancing Economic Flexibility: What Is in It for Workers?”, OECD Economic Policy Papers, No. 19, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b8558a5b-en.
