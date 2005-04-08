Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Enhancing Brazil's Regulatory Framework for Network Industries

The Case of Electricity, Oil and Gas, and Water and Sanitation
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/557716522824
Authors
Edmar Fagundes de Almeida, Nanno Mulder
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Fagundes de Almeida, E. and N. Mulder (2005), “Enhancing Brazil's Regulatory Framework for Network Industries: The Case of Electricity, Oil and Gas, and Water and Sanitation”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 425, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/557716522824.
Go to top