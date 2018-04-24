Skip to main content
Engaging With Employers in the Hiring of Refugees

A 10-Point Multi-Stakeholder Action Plan for Employers, Refugees, Governments and Civil Society
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d6e62c02-en
Authors
OECD, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees


OECD/UNHCR (2018), Engaging With Employers in the Hiring of Refugees: A 10-Point Multi-Stakeholder Action Plan for Employers, Refugees, Governments and Civil Society, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d6e62c02-en.
