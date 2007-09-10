Energy Use in the New Millennium

Responding to a Gleneagles G8 Summit request, this book shows how changes in energy efficiency, economic structure, income, prices and fuel mix have affected recent trends in energy use and CO2 emissions in IEA countries. The results are a “wake-up call” for us all. Since 1990, the rate of energy efficiency improvement in IEA countries has been less than 1% per year – much lower than in previous decades and not nearly enough to stem the growth of CO 2 emissions. If we are to tackle climate change and move towards a sustainable energy future then this rate will need to double. We must – and we can – do better!