Energy Technology Initiatives

Implementation through Multilateral Co-operation
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264090323-en
Authors
International Energy Agency
IEA (2010), Energy Technology Initiatives: Implementation through Multilateral Co-operation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264090323-en.
