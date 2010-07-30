Through its broad range of multilateral technology initiatives (Implementing Agreements), the IEA enables member and non-member countries, businesses, industries, international organisations and non-government organisations to share research on breakthrough technologies, to fill existing research gaps, to build pilot plants and to carry out deployment or demonstration programmes.Energy Technology Initiatives: Implementation through Multilateral Co-operation, highlights the most significant recent achievements of the 42 IEA Implementing Agreements.
Energy Technology Initiatives
Implementation through Multilateral Co-operation