Energy Technology Initiatives 2013

Ensuring energy security and addressing climate change cost-effectively are key global challenges. Tackling these issues will require efforts from stakeholders worldwide. To find solutions, the public and private sectors must work together, sharing burdens and resources, while at the same time multiplying results and outcomes.

Through its broad range of multilateral technology initiatives (Implementing Agreements), the IEA enables member and non-member countries, businesses, industries, international organisations and non-governmental organisations to share research on breakthrough technologies, to fill existing research gaps, to build pilot plants and to carry out deployment or demonstration programmes across the energy sector. In short, their work can comprise any technology-related activity that supports energy security, economic growth, environmental protection and engagement worldwide.

Some 40 Implementing Agreements carry out programmes in the areas of energy efficiency (buildings, electricity, industry, and transport), fossil fuels (clean coal, enhanced oil recovery, carbon capture and storage), fusion power (tokamaks, materials, technologies, safety, alternate concepts) and renewable energy technologies, and cross-cutting topics (technology transfer, research databases, and modeling).

This publication highlights the most significant recent achievements of the IEA Implementing Agreements. The core of the IEA Energy Technology Network, these initiatives are a fundamental building block for facilitating the entry of new and improved energy technologies into the marketplace.