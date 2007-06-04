South Korea's energy sector has made great strides over the past three decades in terms of infrastructure and security. Though it has no links to nearby countries that would allow it to rely on electricity imports or piped natural gas, the country has rapidly electrified, built a diverse portfolio of electricity supply, developed a robust nuclear energy industry and become one of the pioneers in the liquefied natural gas trade. As the most recent member of the International Energy Agency (IEA), this progress is remarkable and its enhancement of its policy goals – adding economic efficiency and environmental sustainability to energy security – is commendable. Through analysis of its existing policies and comparisons with good examples in other IEA countries, this book provides critiques and recommendations for policy improvements.
Energy Policies of IEA Countries: The Republic of Korea 2006
Report
Energy Policies of IEA Countries
Abstract
