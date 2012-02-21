Energy Policies of IEA Countries: Denmark 2011

Denmark is a leader among OECD member countries in terms of its well-designed policies for renewable energy, energy efficiency and climate change. The country is a forthright voice in international fora for climate policy and a strong advocate of tougher climate-change mitigation measures. A long history of consensus-based policy making and political stability has been leveraged to develop Denmark�fs far-reaching and comprehensive energy policies, and also allowed a clear long-term vision to emerge.

Denmark�fs long-term energy goal is to become completely independent of fossil fuels use by 2050. In 2011, the government published the Energy Strategy 2050, a detailed and ambitious policy document that sets out a series of new energy-policy initiatives. The strategy aims to transform Denmark into a low-carbon society with a stable and affordable energy supply.

The first phase of the strategy focuses on a series of short-term initiatives that significantly reduce dependence on fossil fuels by strengthening and expanding existing policies in energy efficiency and renewable energy. The second and third phases will involve development and implementation of long-term energy solutions including building a green transport sector and promotion of smart grids.

This review analyses the energy-policy challenges facing Denmark as it develops and implements the ambitious policies outlined in the Energy Strategy 2050, and provides critiques and recommendations for further policy improvements in particular sectors. The intent of the review is to assist Danish policy makers as they move towards a sustainable, low-carbon energy future.