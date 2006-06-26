This energy policy review of Denmark offers a comprehensive analysis of the country’s energy sector, evaluating its strengths and weaknesses across the fuel mix, as well as looking at broader issues such as energy efficiency, environmental performance, competition, and technology research and development. It also includes policy critiques and recommendations, drawing on experience across IEA member countries. While this reviewplaces particular emphasis on energy efficiency and renewable energy, it also covers the full spectrum of the Danish energy sector.
Energy Policies of IEA Countries: Denmark 2006
Report
Energy Policies of IEA Countries
Abstract
