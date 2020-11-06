Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Energy-Efficient Buildings in Armenia

A Roadmap: Insights and pathways for better buildings 2020-2040
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f9421a97-en
Authors
International Energy Agency
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

IEA (2020), Energy-Efficient Buildings in Armenia: A Roadmap: Insights and pathways for better buildings 2020-2040, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f9421a97-en.
Go to top