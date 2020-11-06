Energy-Efficient Buildings in Armenia

Improving building energy efficiency is central to the strategic development of the Republic of Armenia (Armenia). As Armenia’s largest energy-consuming sector, buildings account for nearly 40% of the country’s total electricity demand and more than 25% of its gas demand. Estimated energy-saving potential ranges from 40% to 60% across residential, public and commercial buildings, depending on interventions. This level of savings could translate into significantly lower household energy bills, greater energy security, improved thermal comfort in homes, offices and schools, and many other benefits.

Armenia has made some progress towards developing a basic building-efficiency policy framework, and further efforts are underway, including as part of the Comprehensive Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the European Union. Nevertheless, Armenia must finish establishing a comprehensive regulatory framework for building efficiency that allows laws to be fully implemented and enforced. As with many other countries, Armenia has a mixture of market barriers and other issues to address before it can make its buildings sector more efficient. Recognising the importance of raising building energy efficiency, several international organisations and lenders are working in Armenia alongside government officials, experts and other stakeholders to address persistent challenges and unlock the sector’s potential. This roadmap is intended to support wider discussion among policy makers and experts working every day to advance building sector efficiency in Armenia.