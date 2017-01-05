Energy efficiency indicators

This statistical report is designed to help understand what drives final energy use in IEA member countries in order to improve and track national energy efficiency policies.

It provides the first comprehensive selection of data that the IEA has been collecting each year after its member states recognised in 2009 the need to better monitor energy efficiency policies.

The report includes country-specific analysis of end uses across the largest sectors – residential, services, industry and transport. It answers questions such as:

What are the largest drivers for energy use trends in each country?

Was energy saved because of efficiency progress over time?

How much energy is used for space heating, appliances or cooking?

What are the most energy-intensive industries?

Improving energy efficiency is a critical step for governments to take to move towards a sustainable energy system. This report highlights the key role of end-use energy data and indicators in monitoring progress in energy efficiency around the world.