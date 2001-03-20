Energy Consumption in Industry

This publication presents annual energy consumption data in manufacturing sectors. Over the last 25 years, energy consumption has become just as important as energy supply for policy makers. There is a need for energy efficiency indicators and data to monitor developments in energy consumption and energy efficiency trends as they affect the environment. In order to analyse energy use and energy efficiency, it is essential to have disaggregated industry level consumption data. This publication provides such data. Time series of annual energy consumption are provided at the disaggregated manufacturing industry level for most of the OECD countries from 1990 to 1999 where available.