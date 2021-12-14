Ending gender-based discrimination in G20 countries

Building on ongoing collaboration with the Women 20 (W20), the Italian presidency of the W20 has asked that the OECD Development Centre prepares another update to assess progress and the main remaining barriers in G20 countries across the Women 20’s (W20) agenda in 2021. The OECD Development Centre, in partnership with the Italian presidency of the W20, launched the report in December during the Roundtable, “From insights to action: gender equality in G20 countries”. Proposed indicators for the three focus areas – labour, entrepreneurship and finance, and violence against women and girls – are composed of four sub-indicators monitoring (i) gender gaps in outcomes, (ii) changes to legal frameworks, (iii) evolving social norms and attitudes, and (iv) shifts in discriminatory social practices. The report presents an overview of progress and challenges in G20 countries in these areas, and includes dedicated country profiles.