Encouraging Environmentally Sustainable Growth in Denmark

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/616447850757
Authors
Paul O'Brien, Jens Høj
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

O'Brien, P. and J. Høj (2001), “Encouraging Environmentally Sustainable Growth in Denmark”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 277, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/616447850757.
