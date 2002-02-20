Skip to main content
Encouraging Environmentally Sustainable Growth in Austria

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/402531183476
Authors
Jens Høj, Andreas Wörgötter
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Høj, J. and A. Wörgötter (2002), “Encouraging Environmentally Sustainable Growth in Austria”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 322, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/402531183476.
