Encouraging Environmentally Sustainable Growth in Australia

This document analyses aspects of natural resource and environmental policies in Australia, focusing on water resource management, salinity and climate change mitigation. The state and central governments have not made use of their taxation powers in these domains. The cap-and-trade system for water rights in the Murray Darling basin aims at better integration of economic and environmental reform. Still higher benefits could be reaped from trading if the various restrictions on trade were lifted, and if water pricing reform were accelerated in rural areas, so as to reflect economic and environmental costs. The rules for allocating flows for the environment also need to be clarified. To address dryland salinity, more co-ordination between the States and the Commonwealth is needed, for example to avoid the contradiction inherent in subsidising revegetation programmes while at the same time authorising further land clearing. Economic instruments could be used for intermediate ...