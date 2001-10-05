Skip to main content
Encouraging Environmentally Sustainable Growth in Australia

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/404833521114
Authors
Ann Vourc'h, Robert Price
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Vourc'h, A. and R. Price (2001), “Encouraging Environmentally Sustainable Growth in Australia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 309, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/404833521114.
