Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Enabling Local Green Growth

Addressing Climate Change Effects on Employment and Local Development
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h2q92t2r7-en
Authors
Gabriela Miranda, Graham Larcombe
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Miranda, G. and G. Larcombe (2012), “Enabling Local Green Growth: Addressing Climate Change Effects on Employment and Local Development”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2012/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h2q92t2r7-en.
Go to top