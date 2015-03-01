- Teachers report participating in more non-school than school embedded professional development (i.e. professional development that is grounded in teachers daily professional practices).
- Participation in non-school and school embedded professional development varies greatly between countries.
- Teachers report more positive impacts on their classroom teaching from school than non-school embedded professional development.
Embedding Professional Development in Schools for Teacher Success
Teaching in Focus
