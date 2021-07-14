Electricity Market Report, July 2021

When the IEA published its first Electricity Market Report in December 2020, large parts of the world were in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and its resulting lockdowns. Half a year later, electricity demand around the world is rebounding or even exceeding pre-pandemic levels, especially in emerging and developing economies. But the situation remains volatile, with Covid-19 still causing disruptions. Despite record additions of renewable generation capacity, fossil fuel-based generation and associated emissions are rising along with electricity demand. This mid-2021 edition of the Electricity Market Report highlights recent developments and forecasts demand, capacity, supply and emissions through 2022. The report also analyses electricity market prices and electricity security.