Despite the geographical distances between them, Ibero-American countries share some similarities in their educational attainment rates and private expenditure on educational institutions as a percentage of GDP. Across all Ibero-American countries covered in Education at a Glance, there is a higher than average share of adults without an upper secondary education. Even though the gap is declining, the share of less well-educated adults still remains higher than the OECD average among the younger generation. In parallel, private expenditure on educational institutions as a percentage of GDP is generally higher in Ibero-American countries than on average across OECD countries.
Educational attainment and investment in education in Ibero-American countries
Education Indicators in Focus
