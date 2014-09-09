Education at a Glance 2014

Education at a Glance: OECD Indicators is the authoritative source for accurate and relevant information on the state of education around the world. It provides data on the structure, finances, and performance of education systems in the OECD’s 34 member countries, as well as a number of partner countries.

In the 2014 edition, new material includes:

• Data from the Survey of Adult Skills, a product of the OECD Programme for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC), on attainment, employment, intergenerational education mobility, earnings, and social outcomes related to skills proficiency.

• New indicators on private institutions, on what it takes to become a teacher, and on the availability of, and participation in, professional development activities for teachers.

• Data from the 2013 OECD Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS) in several indicators.

• Analysis of the impact of the recent economic crisis on the interplay among educational attainment, employment, earnings and public finance.

• More in-depth information related to upper secondary completion rates.

• A detailed examination of the types and use of student loans.

• For the first time, data from Colombia and Latvia.

The Excel™ spreadsheets used to create the tables and charts in Education at a Glance are available via the StatLinks provided throughout. The tables and charts, as well as the complete OECD Online Education Database, are freely available via the OECD Education website at www.oecd.org/edu/eag.htm. A data update released in January 2015 is available at http://data.oecd.org/chart/4eJL.