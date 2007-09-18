OECD's annual Education at a Glance looks at who participates in education, what is spent on it, how education systems operate and the results achieved. The latter includes indicators on a wide range of outcomes, from comparisons of students’ performance in key subject areas to the impact of education on earnings and on adults’ chances of employment. New material in this 2007 edition includes data on how socio-economic background affects access to tertiary education, more data on participation in vocational programmes, trend data on graduation rates, trend data on enrolment rates, data on contractual arrangements of teachers, and data on evaluation policies for public schools. This book includes StatLinks, urls linking to Excel® spreadsheets containing the background data.
Education at a Glance 2007
OECD Indicators
Report
Education at a Glance
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report12 September 2023
-
Report3 October 2022
-
Report16 September 2021
-
Report8 September 2020
-
Report10 September 2019
-
Report11 September 2018
-
Report12 September 2017
-
Report15 September 2016
Related publications
-
Policy paper27 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Policy paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper27 May 2024
-
15 May 2024
-
Case study18 April 2024