Education at a Glance 2007

OECD's annual Education at a Glance looks at who participates in education, what is spent on it, how education systems operate and the results achieved. The latter includes indicators on a wide range of outcomes, from comparisons of students’ performance in key subject areas to the impact of education on earnings and on adults’ chances of employment. New material in this 2007 edition includes data on how socio-economic background affects access to tertiary education, more data on participation in vocational programmes, trend data on graduation rates, trend data on enrolment rates, data on contractual arrangements of teachers, and data on evaluation policies for public schools. This book includes StatLinks, urls linking to Excel® spreadsheets containing the background data.