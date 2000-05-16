Education at a Glance 2000

Education at a Glance - OECD Indicators 2000 provides a rich and up-to-date array of indicators representing the consensus of professional thinking on how to measure the current state of education internationally. They provide information on the human and financial resources invested in education, on how education and learning systems operate and evolve, and on the returns to educational investments. The thematic organisation of the volume and the background information accompanying the tables and charts make this publication a valuable resource for anyone interested in analysing education systems across countries.



This year’s edition of Education at a Glance takes a further step towards reporting internationally comparable data on lifelong learning and its impact on society and the economy. It also provides new insights into the financing of education, with a focus on public subsidies and transfers for education and their beneficiaries. New indicators also reflect on international student mobility, participation in skill improvement among the employed population and students with special educational needs.



Finally, for many indicators, more countries are now providing data. Through the World Education Indicators programme, a wide range of non-Member countries have also contributed to this year's edition of Education at a Glance, extending the coverage of some of the indicators to almost two-thirds of the world population.