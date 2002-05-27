Education and Health Expenditure, and Development

When setting spending priorities in education and health, countries all too often target expensive schemes which can be shown only to benefit specific sections of the population, often the non-poor. The building of certain urban hospitals and universities may fall into this category. Wherever expenditure is directed to universal schemes, such as establishing rural and urban clinics, kindergartens and primary schools, however, the poor can be shown to benefit more. This book pleads for a series of policy orientations leading towards pro-poor health and education spending.