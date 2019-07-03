Skip to main content
Economic interactions between climate change and outdoor air pollution

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/8e4278a2-en
Elisa Lanzi, Rob Dellink
OECD Environment Working Papers
Lanzi, E. and R. Dellink (2019), “Economic interactions between climate change and outdoor air pollution”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 148, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8e4278a2-en.
