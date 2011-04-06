This study provides an empirical review of the role of governments, the private sector, regional economic institutions and the broader international community in driving economic diversification. Individual case studies of five African economies describe both the catalysts of and barriers to diversification. The study is published jointly by the United Nations Office of the Special Adviser on Africa (UN-OSAA) and the NEPAD-OECD Africa Investment Initiative.
Economic Diversification in Africa
A Review of Selected Countries