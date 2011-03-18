Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Drivers of Homeownership Rates in Selected OECD Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgg9mcwc7jf-en
Authors
Dan Andrews, Aida Caldera Sánchez
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Andrews, D. and A. Caldera Sánchez (2011), “Drivers of Homeownership Rates in Selected OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 849, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgg9mcwc7jf-en.
Go to top