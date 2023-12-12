Skip to main content

Doombot: a machine learning algorithm for predicting downturns in OECD countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4ed7acc3-en
Authors
Thomas Chalaux, David Turner
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Chalaux, T. and D. Turner (2023), “Doombot: a machine learning algorithm for predicting downturns in OECD countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1780, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4ed7acc3-en.
