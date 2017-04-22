Skip to main content
Doing well by doing good

The role of Mexico's firms in achieving sustainable and inclusive growth
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/7dd74eb4-en
Mabel Gabriel, Patrick Lenain, Mirna Mehrez, Julien Reynaud, Payal Soneja
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Gabriel, M. et al. (2017), “Doing well by doing good: The role of Mexico's firms in achieving sustainable and inclusive growth”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1383, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7dd74eb4-en.
