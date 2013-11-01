- One-third of the population of OECD countries hold an upper secondary vocational education and training (VET) qualification as their highest educational attainment, and it is estimated that nearly half will graduate from a VET programme in their lifetime.
- Keeping up with technology developments in industry can be a costly endeavour, although partnering with employers can help to spread the cost of VET programmes.
- While vocational qualifications offer young people a good chance of finding employment, they are sometimes seen as a second-class choice and limit their value in the labour market overall.
- Countries need to ensure their vocational programmes offer all students the basic skills they need in the labour market and in life, as well as the opportunity to progress on to tertiary education if they wish.
Does Upper Secondary Vocational Education and Training Improve the Prospects of Young adults?
Education Indicators in Focus
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
-
29 January 2024
-
27 October 2023
-
13 December 2022
-
25 March 2022
-
-
-
9 February 2021
Related publications
-
1 July 2024
-
Case study18 April 2024
-
Case study4 March 2024
-
4 March 2024
-
29 February 2024
-
Case study20 February 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
1 February 2024