- Greater anxiety towards mathematics is associated with lower scores in mathematics, both between and within countries.
- The better a student’s schoolmates perform in mathematics, the greater the student’s anxiety towards mathematics.
- Teachers’ use of formative assessment practices is associated with lower levels of mathematics anxiety in 39 countries and economies.
Does Math Make You Anxious?
