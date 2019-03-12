Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Does attending a rural school make a difference in how and what you learn?

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d076ecc3-en
Authors
Alfonso Echazarra, Thomas Radinger
Tags
PISA in Focus
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Echazarra, A. and T. Radinger (2019), “Does attending a rural school make a difference in how and what you learn?”, PISA in Focus, No. 94, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d076ecc3-en.
Go to top