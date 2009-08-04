Skip to main content
Do Quasi-markets Foster Innovation in Education?

A Comparative Perspective
https://doi.org/10.1787/221583463325
Christopher Lubienski
OECD Education Working Papers
Lubienski, C. (2009), “Do Quasi-markets Foster Innovation in Education?: A Comparative Perspective”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 25, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/221583463325.
