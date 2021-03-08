Skip to main content
Do girls and boys engage with global and intercultural issues differently?

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9a52e7dd-en
Authors
Tarek Mostafa
Tags
PISA in Focus
Cite this content as:

Mostafa, T. (2021), “Do girls and boys engage with global and intercultural issues differently?”, PISA in Focus, No. 111, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9a52e7dd-en.
