Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Distributed renewable energy in Colombia

Unlocking private investment for non-interconnected zones
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/deda64ff-en
Authors
Lylah Davies, Deger Saygin
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
español

Cite this content as:

Davies, L. and D. Saygin (2023), “Distributed renewable energy in Colombia: Unlocking private investment for non-interconnected zones”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 213, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/deda64ff-en.
Go to top