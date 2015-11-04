Disaster Risk Financing

The publication provides an overview of the disaster risk assessment and financing practices of a broad range of economies relative to guidance elaborated in G20/OECD Framework for Disaster Risk Assessment and Risk Financing. The publications is based on survey responses provided by 29 economies, as well as research undertaken by the OECD and other international organisations, and provides a global overview of the approaches that economies facing various levels of disaster risk and economic development have taken to managing the financial impacts of natural and man-made catastrophes.