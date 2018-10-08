Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Digital Trade and Market Openness

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1bd89c9a-en
Authors
Javier López González, Janos Ferencz
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

López González, J. and J. Ferencz (2018), “Digital Trade and Market Openness”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 217, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1bd89c9a-en.
Go to top