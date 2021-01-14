Skip to main content
Digital opportunities for demand-side policies to improve consumer health and the sustainability of food systems

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bec87135-en
Authors
Tom Baragwanath
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

Baragwanath, T. (2021), “Digital opportunities for demand-side policies to improve consumer health and the sustainability of food systems”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 148, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bec87135-en.
