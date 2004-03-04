Skip to main content
Differences in Resilience Between the Euro-Area and US Economies

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/765432685773
Authors
Aaron Drew, Mike Kennedy, Torsten Sløk
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Drew, A., M. Kennedy and T. Sløk (2004), “Differences in Resilience Between the Euro-Area and US Economies”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 382, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/765432685773.
