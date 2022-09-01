The United States’ whole-of-government approach to global health challenges

The US whole-of-government approach, involving 15 agencies, saves lives, protects people most vulnerable to disease, promotes stability in communities and nations, and leverages resources to address shared global health challenges. In 2014, the United States helped launch the Global Health Security Agenda, which aims to enhance the world’s ability to prevent, detect and respond to infectious disease threats. US responses to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic harness extensive cross-government experience with malaria, tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS. Each government agency brings particular strengths built on distinctive authorities and competencies, for example.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) contributes infectious disease outbreak response and elimination and eradication efforts that draw on expertise in epidemiology, surveillance, laboratory systems, emergency response and workforce development.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) works directly with communities and partner governments to build in-country capacity to prevent, detect and respond to infectious diseases and outbreaks through technical assistance, training, commodity purchases and private sector partnerships, and to strengthen health systems.

The US Department of State co-ordinates global health security programming in select partner countries.

The President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), led by the Department of State and implemented by six other government departments and agencies, provides technical assistance, training and commodity support including through public-private partnerships and data-driven investments in areas with the greatest HIV/AIDS burden. The CDC-funded Population-based HIV Impact Assessment Project works with health ministries to conduct surveys on the HIV epidemic.

The Department of Defense supports humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts, and its laboratories around the world conduct essential surveillance of biological threats and research on infectious diseases.

The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), through the Global Health and Prosperity Initiative, provides financing for global health services and infrastructure, health commodity manufacturing and supply chain, and digital health.

The US Department of Agriculture provides critical leadership, research, information, and programmes on plant and animal health and food safety to enhance US interdisciplinary One Health capacities to deliver foreign assistance to prevent disease.