Development Co-operation Report 2006

The OECD Development Assistance Committee's annual report on international aid. This year's edition includes an overview reviewing recent trends in aid volume, allocation, and effectiveness. A special chapter looks at how aid for trade can be made more effective. Preliminary findings from the 2006 Baseline Survey on Monitoring the Paris Declaration are also presented. Individual chapters for each donor country summarize key features of each country's programme including data on total flows, breakdowns by income group, geographical region and sector, and listing of the top ten recipients. Country chapters also include commentary on the donor's commitment to the MDGs, aid effectiveness, and policy coherence. The comprehensive statistical annex provides graphs and tables showing the evolution of aid flows.