The authoritative source of information on the foreign aid policies and programmes of donor countries, the annual Development Co-operation Report by the Chair of the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC) presents detailed statistics and analysis, this year providing an insight into some of the urgent and intractable issues that members have been working together to address in 2005.

Will donor countries reach the annual target of USD 130 billion by 2010? Where is aid going and how can it be used more effectively? Does technical co-oepration - paying experts from developed countries to work in developing countries - make sense? Is enough being done to stimulate growth to benefit the lives of poor people? As always, this account is complemented by comprehensive statistical information on aid flows, reflecting the DAC's role in accounting transparently for the activities of its members.

Also, for the first time, this edition includes StatLinks linking tables and graphs in the print and PDF versions to ready-made Excel tables on the web.

Anyone wanting to know the state of the art in development assistance should read the Development Co-operation Report 2005.

--Dr. Michael Hofmann, Director of the Federal Ministry for Economic Co-operation and Development, Bonn, Germany

Essential reading for anyone involved in aid, development co-operation and poverty reduction…The statistical section of the report is a mine of authoritative information.

--Judith Randel, Partner, Development Initiatives, Somerset, UK

This authoritative report surveys the field, celebrates progress and, in some areas, signals problems ahead.

--Simon Maxwell, Director of the Overseas Development Institute, London, UK

This report brings clear analysis of aid’s shortcomings.

--Nancy Birdsall, President of the Center for Global Development, Washington, D.C., USA