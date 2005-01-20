Development Co-operation Report 2004

The authoritative source of information on the foreign aid policies and programmes of donor countries, the annual Development Co-operation Report by the Chair of the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC) presents detailed statistics and analysis, this year focusing on progress in achieving the Millennium Development Goals. Progress is examined both from the point of view of broad strategy, and also by examining progress achieved on each of the eight Goals.

This edition of the "DAC Report" also examines how to integrate security issues into sustainable development, and includes a special chapter on Aid for Water Supply and Sanitation. The extensive statistical annex present more than 100 pages of data on total resource flows, aid performance by DAC members, multilateral aid, sectoral allocation of aid, terms and conditions of aid, geographical distribution of aid, aid by non-DAC donors, and key reference indicators.