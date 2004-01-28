Development Co-operation Report 2003

The authoritative source of information on the foreign aid policies and programmes of donor countries, the annual Development Co-operation Report by the Chair of the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC) presents detailed statistics and analysis on foreign aid flows and related policy developments. This issue focuses on policy coherence for development co-operation and delivery of more, and more effective aid. One chapter also reports on progress towards achieving the Millennium Development Goals. The extensive statistical annex present more than 100 pages of data on total resource flows, aid performance by DAC members, multilateral aid, sectoral allocation of aid, terms and conditions of aid, geographical distribution of aid, aid by non-DAC donors, and key reference indicators.