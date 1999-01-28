This 1999 edition of OECD's annual Development Co-operation Report documents some of the progress achieved and underway in the area of development aid. It tracks DAC Members’ efforts -- qualitative and quantitative -- to move ahead with the implementation of partnership strategies. Policy progress underway and expectations for further action are examined alongside the disturbing picture of further decline in 1997 in aid flows from the larger donors and, for the first time in this decade, an aggregate decline in private flows to the whole range of developing countries.
Development Co-operation Report 1998
Efforts and Policies of the Members of the Development Assistance Committee
Report
Development Co-operation Report
Abstract
