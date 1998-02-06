The OECD's annual Development Co-operation Report provides the most complete analysis of the aid efforts made over the past year and sets out the main lines of action required to build for the future. This year's edition examines the role development co-operation might play in the face of global economic, political, social and environmental changes as well as how the implementation of a real global development partnership strategy is coming on and how this strategy can become the cornerstone of development assistance.
Development Co-operation Report 1997
Efforts and Policies of the Members of the Development Assistance Committee
Report
Development Co-operation Report
Abstract
