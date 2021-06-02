Skip to main content
Developing a national water security indicators framework in Kazakhstan

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9ce9aa8c-en
Authors
Dauren Oshakbaev, Zhanna Akisheva, Alexandre Martoussevitch
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Oshakbaev, D., Z. Akisheva and A. Martoussevitch (2021), “Developing a national water security indicators framework in Kazakhstan”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 177, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9ce9aa8c-en.
