Determinants of Long-Term Growth

A Bayesian Averaging of Classical Estimates (Bace) Approach
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/834681262223
Authors
Gernot Doppelhofer, Ronald I. Miller, Xavier Sala-i-Martin
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Doppelhofer, G., R. Miller and X. Sala-i-Martin (2000), “Determinants of Long-Term Growth: A Bayesian Averaging of Classical Estimates (Bace) Approach”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 266, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/834681262223.
