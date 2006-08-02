Skip to main content
Detailed Review Paper on Thyroid Hormone Disruption Assays

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a17a1437-en
OECD
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment
OECD (2006), Detailed Review Paper on Thyroid Hormone Disruption Assays, OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 57, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a17a1437-en.
